Netflix reveals live-action Scooby-Doo prequel series

There's a new live-action Scooby-Doo in the works, and it looks to give the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon a modern reimagining, showing how Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred all met up to help out a Great Dane puppy.

The prequel series will run for eight episodes, at least for Season 1, and the showrunners are Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg. "During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets," reads the synopsis.

"Mystery Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," said Peter Friedlander, VP of scripted series at Netflix. "Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids."

While this is the first live-action series we've seen from Scooby-Doo, of course there were the live-action movies of the early 2000s, which established basically the canon version of Shaggy in Matthew Lillard, as well as a bunch of other great casting choices. We'll have to see if the Netflix series can live up to those expectations, but it'll likely be a while before we see something more substantial from the series, as it has just been revealed.