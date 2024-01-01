Netflix reveals how Pokémon Concierge was made

HQ

Pokémon Concierge is a story unlike anything we've really seen previously in the franchise. Rather than focus on a trainer battling or becoming friends with our favourite pocket monsters, instead we see a light-hearted series focusing on a hotel populated with people and Pokémon.

It's an impressive-looking series, especially with it being stop motion, which required Pokémon models to be made and countless hours were put into making them move believably. A new mini documentary from Netflix shows how the series was made.

It gives insight into how Pokémon Concierge came to be, the inspirations behind it, and what the team wanted to achieve with this unusual project for the Pokémon franchise. Check it out below: