Netflix reveals first look at new animated movie Steps

Netflix has added a new animated feature to its 2026 release calendar in Steps. Brits may think of the band when they first hear the title, but the film has nothing to do with Tragedy or a Deeper Shade of Blue. Instead, think stepsisters, particularly those in the Cinderella fairytale.

While Disney depicted them as evil stepsisters, Netflix is offering a different take with Steps. Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu will be playing the stepsisters, and will portray them as a kinder, misunderstood pair that get a bad rap.

"This story is, at its core, about two very different sisters—one who fits perfectly into this fairytale kingdom and one who doesn't—realizing they're more alike than different," said director Alyce Tzue in a statement via Netflix. "It's such a personal story for me because, growing up as an awkward, artsy Taiwanese kid in suburban New Jersey, I often felt like an outsider, like "happily ever after" wasn't meant for me. I wanted to create a film for everyone who has ever felt like they didn't belong—and show how a single act of kindness can change everything."

"When I was introduced to Steps, I saw that it contained incredible artistry, beautiful storytelling, and most of all, that it had something important to say to the world. It's like nothing else I've worked on in my 30 year career in animation," added co-director John Ripa.

The film's synopsis reads as follows: "When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after."

