Netflix reportedly spent $220 million on The Witcher Season 4

Big budget TV has been around for a while now. We know Disney loves spending tens if not hundreds of millions on its Star Wars and Marvel output, but it seems Netflix is no different when it comes to a big franchise. If you thought due to The Witcher 4 having a different face for Geralt that we'd see a milder budget, you'd be dead wrong.

At least, that's according to a report from Redanian Intelligence, which points to the budget for Liam Hemsworth's outing as Geralt being a jaw-dropping $221 million. That's $27 million per episode, and is the largest budget of any Witcher project at Netflix (or probably elsewhere, until we get The Witcher 4 numbers).

With a traditional box office movie, it's easier to see how that investment might be returned, but with streaming it seems that companies are happy to throw lots of money at something so long as the views roll in. With The Witcher ending on Season 5, we'll have to see how far the total budget stretches, but right now it's at well over half a billion dollars with $720 million total spent.