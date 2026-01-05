Netflix reportedly planning a generous 17-day theatrical window for movies should its Warner Bros. acquisition be completed

HQ

Netflix is still the company set to complete the whopping acquisition of Warner Bros., a move that is unclear if it will be greenlit by anti-competitive bodies around the world. Should the deal be completed however, many are wondering how this will impact the world of movies and theatrical releases, as Netflix is notoriously known for giving movies barely any time in cinemas whatsoever, in favour of securing larger streaming launches. For Warner Bros., a company built around theatrical premieres, this could have a sweeping impact.

In a recent report, Deadline notes that it has been told that Netflix would be looking to offer Warner Bros. films a generous 17-day theatrical run, which is a fraction of the increasingly small window many films get these days. While this might be beneficial for Netflix and its streaming growth, such a small theatrical run could be devastating for cinemas around the world, as the box office would be taking a hit that it may struggle to come back from.

One of the proponents and key examples of continuing to support the box office is Disney, who in 2025 was one of the biggest success stories, with Zootropolis 2, Avatar: Fire & Ash, and Lilo & Stitch all being $1 billion earners, and hits (or future hits) on Disney+ too. Without Warner Bros. at the box office as frequently, it might create more room for rivals or leave a space that cannot be financially filled for cinema chains.

Do you think 17 days is long enough for a theatrical run?