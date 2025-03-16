Netflix renews Drive to Survive for an eighth season

Some great, but hardly unexpected news for all of us F1 fans! Netflix has officially announced the renewal of Drive to Survive, which will be returning for an eighth season. This became evident during this morning's race in Australia, where several Netflix camera crews were spotted.

The continued investment in F1 is not particularly surprising, as Drive to Survive remains a strong performer—unlike many of Netflix's other sports documentaries, which haven't quite managed to engage audiences in the same way. Even though viewership numbers have dipped slightly, the series remains popular, with Season 7 reaching nearly 2.6 million views in its first week.

The show's producer has hinted that this new season will focus more on the fresh batch of new drivers and the dynamics between them alongside the seasoned veterans. We can also expect to see more of Hamilton and his challenges at Ferrari.

As of now, no exact release date for Season 8 has been revealed. However, based on previous years, we can expect it to premiere around next year's pre-season testing—typically in March.

Are you looking forward to more Drive to Survive?