Netflix renews Blue Eye Samurai for season 2

2023 hasn't just been an amazing year in terms of games released. We've also been able to enjoy a bunch of great shows on TV and streaming services. One example of the latter is Blue Eye Samurai, as it rocketed to my top 3 when the astounding animated drama series came to Netflix in November. I'm far from the only one that thinks it's one of the best shows ever on the streaming service, but that didn't necessarily mean we would get more. Fortunately, we will.

Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the married couple that created and wrote the show together with Blue Spirit, confirm in a press release that Blue Eye Samurai has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. That's the only thing they and the trailer below reveal, however, so we don't know when it'll arrive, if all of the incredible voice actors will return and such. Not that this stops me from being extremely hyped.

How about you?