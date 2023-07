HQ

It's only been 11 days since Netflix gave us a trailer showing glimpses of what awaits in The Witcher season 3 volume 2, but they want to remind us a final time before these last three episodes with Henry Cavill arrive on the 27th of July.

Today's trailer includes many of the same scenes as the one mentioned above, while also revealing that both Geralt and Ciri have some scores to settle this Thursday.