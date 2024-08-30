Netflix releases the first clip from the new Wallace & Gromit movie

HQ

Whether you've been watching since A Grand Day Out or just want to see the latest bit of claymation from Aardman, there are a lot of people excited for the upcoming return of the British inventor and his dog.

In the latest clip for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, we don't see Feathers McGraw - the iconic villain set to make his return. Instead, we see Wallace's latest invention, Norbot the smart gnome.

It's a little robot that's voice activated, and can help you with odd jobs around the house. Norbot has a rather sinister aura about him right from this early teaser, so we can imagine he won't stay friendly for long.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl arrives on Netflix later this year.