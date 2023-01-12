Netflix Releases New Trailer for Lockwood & Co.

Netflix has just released a new trailer for its fantasy thriller series Lockwood & Co. The premise is that ghosts plague London, and it is up to certain agencies to take care of them, with Lockwood & Co. being one of those such agencies.

Our protagonist joins Lockwood & Co. and while there does seem to be a good amount of fighting ghosts in the show, the trailer shows we're not just looking at a monster of the week style premise, and that there is apparently a conspiracy among the ghost-hunting agencies.

The trailer shows off a good deal of action, and a few of the CGI ghosts that populate the setting. We also get a look at our protagonist and their companions, one of which is the titular Lockwood.

The series is based on Jonathon Shroud's books of the same name, and will have eight episodes. Look out for Lockwood & Co. if it sounds like your thing when it launches on the 27th of January.