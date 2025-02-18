Netflix releases new documentary series about Paris 2024 basketball tournament and USA's fifth Gold in a row

HQ

Basketball fans have something to watch this week: the streamer released today, Tuesday February 18, the six-part documentary series Court of Gold, offering exclusive insight into Paris 2024 olympic tournament, which ended in victory for USA over local team France.

Produced among others by the Olympic Channel, and directed by Jake Rogal, algo producer of the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, Court of Gold focuses on the teams from the USA, France, Serbia and Canada, with interviews with legends like team USA legends like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry, and now NBA rising stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama.

In Paris, USA earned their fifth straight gold medal at men's basketball, the consolidation of an unstoppable basketball project which saw Kevin Durant becoming the USA's all-time leading Olympic scorer. Durant has one of the most touching moments of the whole series in Episode 2, where, according to Netflix, he will open up about what this sport means to him. A must-watch for basketball fans, now available on Netflix.