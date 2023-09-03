Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sex Education

Netflix releases flattering posters for Sex Education's final season

The show will conclude in a few weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Unfortunately, we're only a few weeks away from Netflix's Sex Education concluding. The comedy series will be coming to a close on September 21, when the fourth and final season debuts on the streaming platform. With this almost here, Netflix has now released a batch of posters for the show, which give us a look at the cast and show them off in incredibly flattering ways.

We're also still awaiting a full trailer for the season, but with its premiere almost here, expect to see just that very, very soon.

Sex EducationSex Education
Sex EducationSex Education
Sex EducationSex Education
Sex EducationSex Education

Related texts



Loading next content