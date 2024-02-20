Netflix releases a full-length movie for free on YouTube

In a move that shocked a lot of people last night, Netflix released the entirety of one of its major movies from last year for free on YouTube. That movie is Nimona, the animated movie set in a futuristic medieval world about a shapeshifter who wants to become a villain's sidekick.

Nimona was met with pretty stellar reviews when it released in June last year, but perhaps it didn't get all the attention it could've done as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was still dominating the animation sphere at the time.

If you've not yet given Nimona a go or are looking for a film to watch fully without subscribing to a streamer, then you might want to give this one a go.