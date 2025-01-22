Netflix raises prices again after reports record number of new subscribers

HQ

With Squid Game Season 2 drawing in millions of viewers, and Netflix continuing to grow its overall subscriber count (now at over 300 million globally), you'd think the streaming giant might have enough cash. But, apparently that's not the case.

Netflix is raising prices in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal. The ad-supported tier will now cost $7.99 USD per month, which is a $1 increase. Premium is going up by $2 a month as well, making it $24.99 for subscribers.

This quarter, Netflix broke its own records by garnering 19 million subscribers. This is the last we'll hear of quarterly numbers from the streamer, as it has instead confirmed that it will only reveal subscriber counts when they surpass a significant milestone.

"We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the streamer told the BBC.

What do you think of Netflix's new prices? Are you tempted to sail out into the High Seas, if you get our meaning?