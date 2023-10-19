Netflix raises costs despite millions of new subscribers

HQ

Back at the beginning of the month, we reported that Netflix was planning on increasing its prices, yet again. Now, the price increases are here, and we have the details on how much a subscription will cost you going forwards.

In the UK, the basic service (with ads) rises by £1 to £7.99 while the ad-free option increases by £2 for a grand total of £17.99. In the US, premium users will pay an extra $3, totalling up to $22.00. In France (the only European country to face price hikes at the time of writing), the service is set to increase by €2 to €19.99 a month.

Despite this, and a recent study claiming that many users would ditch the service if the prices went up again, Netflix is still growing when it comes to subscribers. The BBC reports that the streamer has seen 8.8 million new sign-ups between July and September this year.

This growth is all taking place during strike action. While the WGA strike has officially ended, the SAG-AFTRA members are still seeking fair pay, compensation, and job security. Most recently, they asked for 2% of streaming revenue, which ended the conversation between the union and the studios as the latter said that it was too much. Despite the figures showing clear increases in subscriber counts during price hikes. Make it make sense.