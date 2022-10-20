Netflix puts an end to password sharing

HQ

Starting next year, we can expect it to become much more difficult to share passwords and accounts with people outside your household on Netflix, at least if all goes according to the streaming service's plans. In the quarterly report released yesterday, it states that in 2023 it will introduce tools to put an end to password and account sharing with friends. Something it has already tested in some South American countries.

Instead, Netflix wants customers to pay for extra accounts linked to an existing subscription, something they expect to bring in new revenue and turn around the negative numbers. No exact figure on what these extra accounts could cost has been made public yet.

