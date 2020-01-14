Netflix provides interactive map for The Witcher

Netflix's The Witcher series dropped last month after plenty of anticipation for the show based on the popular fantasy universe, but if you've been a bit lost during Henry Cavill's adventures as Geralt of Rivia, make sure you check out this new tool that Netflix has launched.

This is an interactive map that links directly to the show and explains the various locations and the timeline of the series, meaning you can keep up with where the action is happening and when, not to mention where each episode takes place.

It's also useful for some extra background regarding the world, including the Conjunction of the Spheres, which is an event said to have added humans and monsters to the continent in the first place.

Have you been keeping up?

