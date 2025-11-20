Netflix promises Warner Bros. movies will release in theatres if acquisition goes through

HQ

We know that Warner Bros. is up for sale, and we know a few major companies are already putting up bids. Paramount seems to be heavily interested in buying the major media company, but so does Netflix. The streamer has even told Warner Bros. that its movies will keep their theatrical releases if a deal were to go through.

This comes from a Bloomberg report, which says that Netflix would honour Warner Bros. contractual agreement to release films in theatres, if the deal went through. That means that we wouldn't be forced to watch the likes of Dune and DC movies at home before their time.

Considering Warner Bros. has had a pattern of releasing films on digital pretty soon after they land in theatres in recent years, you might think that Netflix's home streaming approach wouldn't be a bother. But, if big directors like Denis Villeneuve and Ryan Coogler are to work with WB again or whoever buys it, they'll likely be a lot more comfortable knowing their movie will hit the big screen.