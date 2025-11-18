Netflix presents yet another look at Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

HQ

It's almost time for one of the more anticipated movies of the year to make its arrival, as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will begin its premiere plans as soon as next week. First, this will happen in the form of a theatrical debut from November 26, albeit a likely limited one to ensure that the movie is eligible for awards consideration. But after this, we can expect the wider streaming arrival, when it lands on Netflix on December 12.

As this is now less than a month away (hooray!), Netflix has released another trailer for the film, giving yet an additional teaser of what to expect from the awaited project from whodunnit master Rian Johnson.

If you're still unfamiliar with what to expect from this third chapter in the well-received series, the synopsis adds: "After a shocking and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott seeks the services of renowned detective Blanc (of course) to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

Wake Up Dead Man is already a highly acclaimed film, as those who have seen the movie at film festivals around the world have almost unanimously praised it. This is reflected on the flick's Rotten Tomatoes page, where it has a Critic Score of 95% currently.

Will you be watching Wake Up Dead Man on December 12?