Netflix presents the first look at Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix has not been shy about steadily drip feeding us information about the next chapter in the Knives Out series, as a while back the streamer confirmed that the third film will be known as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and then after presented a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Daniel Craig's return as Detective Benoit Blanc, all while affirming that the film will land on the streamer in 2025. Not much has actually changed on that front, but we do have the first official photo from the film now.

The streamer has presented an image that shows Blanc standing in a church next to a character played by Josh O'Connor. We don't have much else to go from other than this yet, as Netflix adds: "This time around will see Blanc unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a colorful new cast of suspects."

Netflix also teases a little further with: "Details about Blanc's next case remain tightly buried — perhaps in the coffin prominently featured in the film's brief teaser. A pensive Blanc describes it in voice-over as being his "most dangerous case yet," so all we can do is hope for his continued safety."

While there has not been any confirmation from the streamer, it does seem highly likely that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will follow Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's lead and debut on Netflix at the end of the year as its big holiday film. Whether it will get a theatrical release beforehand remains unknown, even if Craig hopes that's the case, but regardless the movie is ready to go as it was filmed during the summer of 2024.