Netflix presents first look at its animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Twits

Netflix has become a great home for animation, as the streamer has become the place to visit for all kinds of animated efforts, be it adult comedy, action-packed anime, video game adaptations, or even more family-friendly adventures. The big animated film for this October fits into the latter category.

The famous story by Roald Dahl, The Twits, is being adapted into an animated film, and it follows how a couple of young children have to take on the immense task of dethroning a nasty and mean pair of adults that manage to rise to power and take over the local city.

The full synopsis explains: "The Twits tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps, are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city. A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits' beloved tricks - from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy."

Coming from writer and director Phil Johnston, with co-director credits given to Katie Shanahan and Todd Demong and co-writer credit handed to Meg Favreau, The Twits also features an all-star cast, including Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Alan Tudyk, character actress Margo Martindale, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Johnny Vegas, Jason Mantzoukas, and more. It even features music from David Byrne and Hayley Williams of Paramore fame.

As for when The Twits arrives on Netflix, the premiere date is set for October 17 and you can see the trailer for the film below.