Netflix presents a first-look at Cobra Kai: Season 6 - Part 2

After Cobra Kai returned to Netflix in July for the first part of its sixth season, we got a bunch of action that prepared Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and the Miyagi-Do kids for the big Sekai Taikai global karate championship. That batch of episodes concluded with some pretty big reveals, reveals that have made the wait until the second part feel unbearable at times. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

With Part 2 set to drop on November 15, Netflix has dropped a bunch of teaser images, which see Lawrence and John Kreese facing off, Tory returning and putting back on the Cobra Kai colours, and the rest of the cast and gang preparing for a fight like they've never seen before.

While we don't have a trailer for Part 2 just yet, you can see these images below to start getting your Cobra Kai blood pumping.