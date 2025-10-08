Netflix prepares for Stranger Things finale by presenting a ton of new merchandise

HQ

Later this year (and technically just stretching into the New Year), Netflix will be closing out the story of Stranger Things, as the final season of the show will arrive on the streaming platform, in not one, not two, but three parts... If you count the singular grand finale episode as a part that is.

With this big conclusion on its way, the streamer has revealed a look at a bunch of merchandise based on Stranger Things that is either now available or is set to arrive soon. This includes new clothing options, candles, food, figurines, plushies, and a bunch of other goodies, designed to pay homage to the show.

You can snag some Hellfire Club candles, strawberry Eggo waffles, pet toys and figures based on the various characters, and even play sets for those looking to make their own Stranger Things adventures.

Some of these items can be snagged at retailers like Primark and Target, but others will be available on the Jazwares' website, for example, when the collection launches in the near future.

