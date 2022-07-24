Netflix plans to acquire the animation studio Animal Logic

HQ

Netflix is bolstering its animation studio family as the streaming service has announced that it is looking to acquire the Australian-based studio, Animal Logic. Known notably for its work on Happy Feet and The Lego Movies, this acquisition comes following Animal Logic and Netflix's close relationship, which has seen the two working together to create a variety of projects for the streamer, including that of The Magician's Elephant and The Shrinking of the Treehorns.

"After 30 years of producing great work with great people, this is the perfect next chapter for Animal Logic," said Animal Logic's CEO and co-founder, Zareh Nalbandian. "Our values and aspirations could not be more aligned with Netflix, in working with diverse content makers, producing innovative and engaging stories for audiences around the world. Our collective experience and talent will open new doors for all our teams and will empower a new level of creativity in animation."

In the announcement press release, we're told that by becoming part of the Netflix family, Animal Logic will be working on some of Netflix's "largest animated film titles" while also working with other studios to aid where necessary.

The acquisition is set to be completed later this year, but as for any financials behind the deal, that is not mentioned.