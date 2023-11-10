Netflix plans more film adaptations based on R.L. Stine's books

HQ

The trilogy of Fear Street films, famously based on the works of author R.L. Stine, were a huge success for Netflix when they were released on the platform a little more than two years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising then that fans have long wondered why the studio isn't producing more films based on the author's work, which is now confirmed to be in the works. Judging by what was reported earlier today by Collider, Fear Street director Leigh Janiak is expected to return to helm further film adaptations.

"Obviously, there's a lot of books. There's one stand-alone that we're working on right now that we're once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

Which book is currently being turned into a film is something that Netflix boss Stuber won't reveal, and with more than 50 titles from R.L. Stine's catalogue to choose from, it's no easy task to even attempt to guess.

Which R.L. Stine book do you hope will be made into a film?