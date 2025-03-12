Netflix plans a remake of Stephen King's Cujo

HQ

It appears that it's time for another Stephen King story to be made into a film, and this time it's Cujo, the deadly pooch, that's being remade. As some of you probably already know, the story of the rabid St Bernard has already been captured on film once, starring Dee Wallace. But Lewis Teague's film is 40 years old, and Netflix is now planning to try and reintroduce the story to a modern audience. Something King himself has expressed his support for.

This new version will be directed by Jennifer Kent, who previously made The Babadook, and the screenwriter will be none other than Mike Flanagan, who has been involved in several other King adaptations. According to Netflix, the remake will "explore themes of isolation and survival" and will be a "modern interpretation" of King's story.

A cast list of the actors involved has not yet been announced, but production is expected to start later this year with a view to premiering in 2026.