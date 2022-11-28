Netflix plans a new spinoff series for The Witcher

Netflix has really decided to take everything out of The Witcher. The main series gets its third season in summer 2023, and during this year get to see a prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh. But already a new spinoff series is brewing.

In the Witcher books Ciri joins (for a while) to a group of young Nilfgaardian criminal misfits called The Rats. They are featured in The Witcher's season 3 in episodes 7 and 8. And as you might guess, it is the time when Ciri meets these people. So before The Witcher gets its season 4, we are supposed to get a spinoff series about The Rats.

And we already know who are playing some of the members of this gang. Unless something sudden happens, they will be the same actors as in The Witcher's third season.

Christelle Elwin is Mistle, and we even know the official description about her character in The rats.

"Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves - and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything."

Fabian McCallum is Kayleigh, and you might remember the actor from Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Juliette Alexandra plays Reef.

Sources suspect that Aggy K. Adams will play an elf named Iskra. Other members of the group are a blacksmith's son Asse and the leader of the group Giselher.

At least there is a potential here to have an interesting series. We will have to wait and see how it turns out.

