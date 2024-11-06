Netflix offices raided in tax fraud investigations

HQ

A French investigation into the US streaming giant Netflix has taken things up a notch, as offices in France and the Netherlands were both raided by police following preliminary concerns involving tax fraud laundering.

"We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy, and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate," said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement to Reuters.

This preliminary investigation does not mean that charges will necessarily be pressed, nor does it indicate a trial is somewhere down the line. We're not sure what prompted the investigation, but we'll have to see if it digs anything up.

