Netflix offices raided in tax fraud investigations

Offices in France and the Netherlands have been raided by police.

A French investigation into the US streaming giant Netflix has taken things up a notch, as offices in France and the Netherlands were both raided by police following preliminary concerns involving tax fraud laundering.

"We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy, and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate," said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement to Reuters.

This preliminary investigation does not mean that charges will necessarily be pressed, nor does it indicate a trial is somewhere down the line. We're not sure what prompted the investigation, but we'll have to see if it digs anything up.

