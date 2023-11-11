Netflix offers sneak peek for Three Body Problem series

HQ

Liu Cixin's critically acclaimed book trilogy Remembrance of Earth's Past has gone on to become a lavish Netflix show, thanks to the Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Names like Brad Pitt and Rian Johnson have backed the project as producers. Still, very little has been heard about the series since a teaser trailer was released earlier this year, but now Netflix is offering a small sneak peek to attract curious viewers - as well as a premiere date.

For those who have read the award-winning first part, called Three Body Problem, the clip is not very representative, but for those who have never read the Chinese author's heavy, conspiratorial science fiction books, this may be of interest.