Netflix offers a new post-apocalyptic setting in Badland Hunters teaser

Can we have a little South Korean post-apocalypse? Yes, why not - we thank you and accept as Netflix now offers a first teaser for the upcoming Badland Hunters. This also marks the directorial debut of Heo Myeong Haeng, who we have previously seen in New World and Old Boy.

Badland Hunters is set in the capital city of Seoul after a devastating earthquake that seems to have turned the country into a Fallout-like wasteland, filled with rival gangs, monsters and other unknowns.

Good or bad, well that's the question and on 26 January we will see when the film premieres on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below.

What are your thoughts on Badland Hunters?