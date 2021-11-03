Netflix now offers video games in the Android app

HQ

Netflix has made no secret that they are planning on adding video games to their streaming service. And now this has officially happened. While the range isn't exactly matching Stadia or Xbox Game Pass yet, it still offers five games at no extra charge that can also be played while offline if the titles have no necessary online component.

These are the titles currently available; Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game and Teeter Up. Netflix has already confirmed that more games will also be added in the future. Currently it only applies to the Android app, but hopefully Apple users will also get this eventually.

In an open letter from Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP for Game Development, he explains:

"We love games, whether it's physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game ;). And we love entertaining our members. That's why we're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We're in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we're excited to take you on this journey with us."

What do you think of Netflix strategy of adding games to their subscription service at no extra cost?