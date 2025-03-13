Netflix negotiates with Daniel Craig for The Chronicles of Narnia remake

It's been a few years since we first heard the news that Netflix wanted to re-adapt C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia literary saga with Greta Gerwig directing the entire project. With filming planned for this year 2025, some rumours have surfaced about the actors and actresses who will be cast, for example Charli XCX is in talks to play the evil White Witch.

Today we have learned, via Deadline, that an offer has been made to Daniel Craig to join the cast of the film project. Although there are no more details about his incorporation or what role he could play, we see a big bet from Netflix for this adaptation.

Netflix recently confirmed that the film will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres for two weeks in November 2026 before being released on streaming.

If the collaboration comes to fruition, Daniel Craig would return to Netflix after the success of the Knives Out saga and his character, Detective Benoit Blanc.

We'll keep you updated as the project progresses!