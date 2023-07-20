Netflix more than doubles expectations after limiting password sharing

HQ

We know not everyone has been happy about Netflix' decision to limit password sharing in several markets, but there is no doubt this seems to have delivered the kind of result Netflix had hoped for, and probably more than that.

According to their latest financial report (via Deadline), the company has more than doubled the expectations and added 5.9 million global subscribers last quarter (April - June), which means they are now totalling 238.3 million subscribers. This can be compared to the same quarter last year when they lost almost a million subscribers, something that led to a big drop in market value.

Netflix had this to say to their shareholders regarding the result:

"Now that we've launched paid sharing broadly, we have increased confidence in our financial outlook. We expect revenue growth will accelerate in the second half of 2023 as monetization grows."

There was a lot of talk before Netflix ended password sharing that people would cancel their accounts as a protest, but it seems it went the complete opposite direction instead and actually led to more new users than Netflix or the analysts were expecting.