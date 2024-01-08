Netflix might start charging users to play its games

HQ

Just two months ago during Geeked Week, Netflix's VP of external games Leanne Loombe told us that "there are no plans for ads in games," it seems that the streaming giant is not only thinking about ads in its games, but it is also considering adding a price tag to those games.

As of right now, you can play any of Netflix's games if you're a subscriber to the service, but this could be about to change according to a new Wall Street Journal report which claims Netflix is looking to change its pricing strategy with gaming.

If the streamer wants to make big waves in gaming, it's going to have to give players a reason to try out Netflix as a platform in comparison to other digital marketplaces and platforms. There's a long road ahead of the streamer, and it'll likely be even longer if ads/price tags get implemented this early.

What do you think of Netflix's approach to gaming?