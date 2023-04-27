Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix loses one million subscribers in Spain after new password rules

It seems like Netflix might have to rethink their strategy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

That Netflix wants to put an end to password sharing is nothing new, and the function has slowly started to be rolled out around the world. In Spain, however, the streaming giant has encountered a huge speedbump in connection with the launch and now it is a href="https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/netflix-loses-1-million-users-in-spain-over-password-policing-12392084" target="_blank">reported</a> that up to one million subscribers have canceled Netflix. Something that, according to figures based on online numbers, would correspond to almost a fifth of their paying customers in the country.

Certainly not small numbers and it will be interesting to see if Netflix's new password rules will meet the same resistance in other Western countries as it is rolled out.

What are your plans, will you quit Netflix when the new password rules come to your country and it is no longer possible to share the same account with others?

Netflix loses one million subscribers in Spain after new password rules


Loading next content