Netflix loses one million subscribers in Spain after new password rules

That Netflix wants to put an end to password sharing is nothing new, and the function has slowly started to be rolled out around the world. In Spain, however, the streaming giant has encountered a huge speedbump in connection with the launch and now it is a href="https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/netflix-loses-1-million-users-in-spain-over-password-policing-12392084" target="_blank">reported</a> that up to one million subscribers have canceled Netflix. Something that, according to figures based on online numbers, would correspond to almost a fifth of their paying customers in the country.

Certainly not small numbers and it will be interesting to see if Netflix's new password rules will meet the same resistance in other Western countries as it is rolled out.

What are your plans, will you quit Netflix when the new password rules come to your country and it is no longer possible to share the same account with others?