Netflix keeps moving forward with Under Paris sequel by securing director for shark-horror follow-up

When Under Paris arrived on Netflix in 2024, it proved to be quite a big hit, so much so that the streaming giant soon greenlit a sequel and began work in expanding this horror premise. It has been quite some time of little information on this front, but finally the cogs seem to be moving as a director has been signed for the project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the director of The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D, Crawl, Horns, and a slate of other mid-size horror projects, Alexandre Aja, has joined the project to take over work on the sequel. It's a fitting signing, as the film is a French-made project that is known as Sous la Seine in France, and now this sequel that we still do not know the official title, will be under the creative leadership of a French director once more (Under Paris was directed by the French Xavier Gens, who is not returning for this follow-up).

We're yet to know much about the premise of this follow-up, but it is said that Bérénice Bojo will be returning in the leading role of a marine biologist that has to overcome a mutant shark that has adapted to fresh water and is now hunting the residents of the French capital.

