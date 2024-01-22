Netflix is working on a Fairly OddParents reboot

HQ

"Obtuse rubber goose, green moose, guava juice, giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, chocolate shake" are lyrics that shall be stuck in my head forevermore thanks to the TV show Fairly OddParents.

The show - which followed 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his Fairy godparents who could grant him wishes - is now set to get a reboot with Netflix. According to What's On Netflix, the show will follow Cosmo and Wanda - Timmy's fairies from the original show - as they come out of retirement to help a new kid.

It is believed at the moment that the revival series will be called Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. There's no word yet on when we might see this show, but considering rumours of a reboot were circulating throughout last year, it's possible that we'll get an official announcement soon.