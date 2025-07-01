Netflix is teaming up with NASA to bring live cosmic programming to the service

HQ

Netflix's latest approach to expansion seems to be less geared around increasing its original content production and more focussed on collaborating and partnering up with third-parties to bring their content to the streaming service. This has recently seen WWE programming join Netflix, as well as live sports, and soon this will be expanded further with cosmic content on behalf of NASA.

Yep, the space agency has teamed up with Netflix with the intent to bring NASA+ to the streaming platform as part of its portfolio. This inclusion will happen this summer and it will see the following made available to subscribers.

"Audiences now will have another option to stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and breathtaking live views of Earth from the International Space Station."

It should be said that NASA+ is currently free to access, with zero ads, through the NASA app and the website, so this isn't quite the same massive deal as bringing WWE to Netflix. However, if you've been searching for ways to gawk at the stars and learn something in the process, this will no doubt be of interest when it arrives in the coming weeks.

