Netflix is teaming up with Microsoft to deliver the streamer's ad subscription tier

HQ

We've known for a while that Netflix is looking to launch a cheaper tier of Netflix, one where users can pay less for the streaming service but have to watch ads in return. Now, a new press release has been shared, which reveals that Netflix is teaming up with Microsoft to deliver on this promised tier.

In the press release, it's mentioned that Microsoft has been named as Netflix's global advertising technology and sales partner, and that Microsoft will help Netflix in all of its advertising needs and likewise will aid in building the ad-supported tier. It's noted that Microsoft will help provide better security for subscribers as well.

Netflix continued by affirming its goal for the ad-supported subscription tier: "our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers."

There is still no mention as to when this tier will launch.