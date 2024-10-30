Netflix is taking us on a magical fantasy adventure in November

HQ

Netflix has a few big projects lined up for November but without a doubt one of its largest feature-length efforts is the animated film Spellbound. This movie sees Rachel Zegler in the lead role of a princess who is tasked with heading out on a grand adventure in an effort of saving her kingdom and her royal parents after they were cursed and turned into monsters.

The official synopsis for the film adds: "When a spell turns her parents into monsters, Princess Ellian embarks on an epic quest to reverse the curse before it's too late."

Spellbound is directed by Shrek's Vicky Jenson and features music from the EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken, while the cast is bolstered by the likes of John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman.

With Spellbound premiering on Netflix on November 22, you can see the latest trailer below.