Netflix is supposedly making a sequel to Under Paris

When it arrived a few months ago, Under Paris, despite its problems, actually saw a huge audience flocking and checking out the film. The movie about a bloodthirsty shark patrolling the Seine around Paris quickly became a massive sensation for the streamer and to this day it remains the second-biggest non-English film on the platform, with 177 million hours viewed and 102 million views to its name, which puts it right behind Troll (178 million hours viewed and 103 million views). Needless to say, Under Paris is a hit, which explains why a sequel is seemingly already in development.

As per La Tribune (thanks, Variety), it's noted that filmmaker Xavier Gens is currently working on the script for the follow-up and that the cast, or at least those that survived the original film, will be returning and reprising their roles too. Lastly, it was noted that filming is planned for September 2025, meaning we could be seeing this sequel as soon as 2026.

There are no plot details as of yet, but no doubt there is truth to this report as Netflix does like to capitalise on success and often acts while the iron is hot with its biggest projects.