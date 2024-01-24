Netflix is scrapping its cheapest ad-free tier, more price increases to come

HQ

Netflix is once again forcing us to take a good hard look at the streaming service and weigh up whether it is worth it or not. We've already seen things like price increases, ads, and more, and it seems that the streamer isn't stopping with these controversial changes anytime soon.

In an investor's report, it was revealed that the $11.99 version of Netflix without ads is going away soon. If you're a new sign-up, it's already not available to you, but even those currently paying for that service will see it removed. The first countries to see this subscription go will be the UK and Canada.

Why do Netflix do this, you ask? Well, it's because they've been positively rewarded for doing so. In the same report, Netflix reveals that ad membership increased by 70% last quarter, and now around 40% of all accounts have ads.

Also, some more price increases might be on the way. Netflix's executives wrote that "as we invest in and improve Netflix, we'll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements."

Are you willing to pay "a little extra" for Netflix?