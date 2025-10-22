Netflix is reportedly working on a The Phantom series

HQ

Although he may have lost some of his appeal in recent years, the Phantom used to be an incredibly popular comic book hero. He was created by Lee Falk in 1936 and lives in Africa, in the fictional country of Bengali. "Our" Phantom was actually number 21 in a long line of Phantoms, and there was a whole mythology built up around him, including family, pets, friends, favourite drinks, and sayings.

The latter includes such things as "He has the strength of ten tigers", "He who sees the Phantom's face dies a terrible death", and "There are nights when the Phantom walks the streets like an ordinary man", giving a little insight into what kind of hero this is.

In 1996, a Phantom movie starring Billy Zane was released, but it was not very successful and flopped at the box office. In 2009, an attempt was made with a series that also underperformed, and since then, nothing more has really happened with the character, who, however, lives on in the world of comic books.

But now, movie insider MyTimeToShineHello (thanks, GeekTyrant) is reporting an exciting rumour that Netflix is busy making its own Phantom series. There aren't any more details, but it seems like it'll be live-action instead of animated.

What's your relationship with the Phantom?