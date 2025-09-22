Netflix is reportedly interested in buying Warner Bros.

HQ

Despite some big wins at the box office this year, Warner Bros. Discovery might not be as healthy as it could be. At least, that's what is often indicated when we see multiple companies looking to buy a big studio.

Puck News reports that following interest from Skydance Media owner Larry Ellison to buy Warner Bros. there are a couple of other big names thinking of a purchase. Namely, Netflix is considering a bid for David Zaslav's assets, and NBCUniversal has also crunched some numbers.

NBC is pretty aware it has next to no chance of affording a takeover of WB, but Netflix might just be crazy enough to take the plunge. We'll have to wait and see what comes of this. With WBD splitting into two subsidiaries next year, it's possible a major company could just buy one big slice of the pie.