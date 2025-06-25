Netflix is removing some of its best video games, and they hoped you wouldn't notice

HQ

Netflix has been trying to convince subscribers that the platform is not just for streaming movies and shows, but also videogames to be played on your phones and tablets. So far, the adoption has been slow, even if the game catalog was promising. But things will take a turn to the worst this month, as Netflix is removing over 20 games, including all three Monument Valley games.

As spotted by Engadget, all these games will leave in July, but on different dates, and Netflix hasn't issued an statement or an announcement so far about this, perhaps hoping it would go unnoticed. You can see the exact day of their removal on the app.



Battleship



Braid Anniversary Edition



Carmen Sandiego



CoComelon: Play with JJ



Death's Door



Diner Out: Merge Cafe



Dumb Ways to Die



Ghost Detective



Hades (only available on iOS)



Katana ZERO



LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed



Ludo King



Monument Valley



Monument Valley 2



Monument Valley 3



Rainbow Six: SMOL



Raji: An Ancient Epic



SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.



TED Tumblewords



The Case of the Golden Idol



The Rise of the Golden Idol



Vineyard Valley



This is a very bad look: Monument Valley 3 was released in December 2024, exclusively on Netflix on iOS and Android. Netflix always wanted to associate the indie puzzle games with their platform ever since Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood played the original games in House of Cards over ten years ago.

Thankfully, Monument Valley 3 will launch on PC and consoles on July 22, but it's unclear if the mobile versions of these games, some of which were exclusive to Netflix, will be released on the PlayStore or AppStore. That includes Hades, whose iOS port was launched in 2024 only on Netflix (it never released on Android).