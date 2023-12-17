Netflix is remaking the One Piece anime

HQ

Netflix had huge success with the live-action adaptation of One Piece earlier this year, so it didn't take long for a second season to be confirmed. That's apparently not enough for the giant streaming service.

Studio Wit, the Japanese animation studio known for Attack on Titan, the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai and more, reveals that it's teaming up with Netflix to make a One Piece anime based on the manga's East Blue arc. That's the first 12 volumes, if you didn't know. It's also the entire first season of the live-action series, so that's probably one of the reasons why they are doing it.

Still, it's a very interesting choice, as One Piece already has an anime, and it's still going strong after close to 1100 episodes. Want to hear something even more fascinating? Wit is working with a handful of other studio to make what's called The One Piece, including the studio that is making the original anime: Toei Animation. This kind of makes the whole thing make sense, however, as I'm guessing Toei likes the idea of remaking these first parts of the anime with a much higher budget and more modern animation techniques than what the original had back in 1999. It'll be interesting to see if they are going record new voice-lines, how it looks and such, but we still don't know when The One Piece will arrive, so who knows when we'll learn and see more.