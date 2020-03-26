LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Netflix is preparing to launch an Angry Birds TV series

The show should land sometime next year, and it stars Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella in their younger years.

Angry Birds movies have not been huge successes (although to be fair the first did well enough to get a sequel), but that hasn't stopped Finnish developer Rovio from pushing their franchise forward in new directions. Now, according to Deadline, Netflix has commissioned an Angry Birds animated series called Angry Birds: Summer Madness. The show is expected to premiere sometime during 2021.

According to Netflix's description of the show: "sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!"

The structure of the show is "40 x 11-minute episode series" so we can expect some colourful fun for all the family to watch, even if the description reminds us of Friday The 13th movies from the 80s.

Netflix is preparing to launch an Angry Birds TV series


Loading next content