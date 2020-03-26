Netflix is preparing to launch an Angry Birds TV series

Angry Birds movies have not been huge successes (although to be fair the first did well enough to get a sequel), but that hasn't stopped Finnish developer Rovio from pushing their franchise forward in new directions. Now, according to Deadline, Netflix has commissioned an Angry Birds animated series called Angry Birds: Summer Madness. The show is expected to premiere sometime during 2021.
According to Netflix's description of the show: "sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!"
The structure of the show is "40 x 11-minute episode series" so we can expect some colourful fun for all the family to watch, even if the description reminds us of Friday The 13th movies from the 80s.
