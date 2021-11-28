Netflix is making an animated Gorillaz movie

HQ

The band Gorillaz is working with Netflix to bring a feature-length animated film to the streamer. Revealed by frontman Damon Albarn in an interview with Apple Music, the musician shared that the movie is currently in its writing phase.

"We're making a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix," said Albarn. "We're having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon."

A Gorillaz movie isn't a new project, as the band has been looking to get a movie or a TV series based on its animated likenesses cooked up for years, with the closest they have ever got being a ten-episode animated series that has since been axed.

Talking about this project further, including why the band has ended working with Netflix, Albarn also stated, "Apart from them kind of running [LA] now, they just seem like they're a good creative team, you know?"

There's no mention as to when the Gorillaz movie will look to actually hit the streamer, but judging by the fact that it's still undergoing writing sessions, don't expect it to land anytime soon.