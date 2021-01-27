Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Netflix is making a Tomb Raider series

On top of Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil and Sonic the Hedgehog.

We already knew that Netflix has been bitten by the video games bug because the company have spent the last few months and years announcing upcoming movies and series based on Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil, Sonic the Hedgehog and kind of The Witcher, but the plate isn't full yet.

Netflix has confirmed that it's teaming up with Legendary to make an animated Tomb Raider series where we'll learn what happens to Lara Croft after Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The only noteworthy detail we're told besides that is that Tasha Huo is writing the script, so it seems like Netflix has taken a liking to her considering she's also doing the company's The Witcher: Blood Orange series.

