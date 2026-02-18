Netflix is making a Ticket to Ride movie

One of the most important board games ever, and a title often considered a gateway to more complex board games, is the classic Ticket to Ride. It was released in 2004 and sparked something of a board game revolution.

Since the original game was launched, in which we had to build railways in the USA, countless other editions have been released based on continents, regions, countries, and cities around the world. It has also been digitally released several times, and for a few years now there has even been a highly acclaimed Legacy game, which is a slightly more complex and coherent setup where each round is linked to the previous one with a story that slowly but surely unfolds.

Now the board game seems to be ready for the next step. Deadline reports that Netflix has bought the rights to Ticket to Ride, and the idea is now to turn it into a movie. The project has progressed to the point where Ben Mekler and Chris Amick (known for the Kung Fu Panda series, among other things) are set to write the screenplay, while the game's creator, Alan R. Moon, will serve as executive producer.

The film is probably a few years away from its premiere, but we will no doubt have reason to return to the project when we know more about the story, the actors, and which part of the world the railroad will be built in.